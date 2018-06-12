FOOD & DRINK

Grandee Cuisine takes over menu, location of MingHin Cuisine in Streeterville

Photo: Vincent K./Yelp

By Hoodline
A not-so-new dim sum spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Grandee Cuisine, the restaurant at 215 E. Grand Ave. in Streeterville is in the space that formerly housed MingHin Cuisine, with the same owner and a new name.

The location and offerings remain the same, with the chefs currently working on a new menu, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Expect dim sum options like beef tripe with ginger and onion; pork and shrimp; chicken feet with special sauce; and octopus with curry sauce. Entrees include marinated duck, spicy Dungeness crab and an oxtail casserole, along with soups, salads and appetizers. The full menu can be seen here.

Grandee Cuisine has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp.

Dave W., who reviewed the restaurant on May 28, wrote, "They had a wide selection of dim sum dishes to choose from, so we focused on five to start with. Each one was very good ... None of our other dinners for a family of four in Chicago were less than $120 and this one was less than $50! I was absolutely shocked -- in a good way!"

Yelper Shuang Z. added, "They replaced the old MingHin. The owner is from Guangdong and claims to have more authentic Cantonese food than MingHin. Food: good and yummy selection of dim sum. Good portions!"

Head on over to check it out: Grandee Cuisine is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
