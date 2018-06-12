Woman rear-ended, robbed at gunpoint in Waukegan

A woman was robbed at gunpoint after her car was rear-ended in Waukegan Wednesday.Police said the woman was driving her white Nissan in the 1800 block of Belvidere Road at approximately 11 a.m. on May 24 when she was rear-ended by a dark colored vehicle.The driver then got out of his car and took the woman's purse while displaying a handgun, police said. He then got back into his car and fled.Waukegan police ask anyone with information to call their tip line at 847-360-9001.