FOOD & DRINK

Japanese eats: 3 new restaurants to try around Chicago

Photo: Tanaka Ramen/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for your next great Japanese meal in the Chicago area? These new spots will satisfy all your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for Japanese food.

Sushi Burrito


4150 Harlem Ave., Harwood Heights
Photo: doe l./Yelp

Sushi Burrito is a Japanese spot offering burritos, rolls and appetizers at Harlem Irving Plaza.

Expect menu options like the Philly Sushi Burrito with salmon, crab salad, cream cheese and avocado; the spicy Ganzo with salmon, seaweed salad and cucumber; and the eel sushi burrito with shrimp, eel sauce, avocado and carrot. California, sweet potato and spicy tuna sushi rolls can be purchased for $5 each.

With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of two reviews, Sushi Burrito has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Bagi B., who reviewed the eatery on May 18, wrote, "I really love their sushi. Affordable prices and fast and friendly customer service."

Allison T. noted, "Overall, I liked it. The service was good and it came out super fast. I would definitely go back for a snack."

Sushi Burrito is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.

Tanaka Ramen
553 W. Diversey Parkway, Lakeview East
Photo: tanaka ramen/Yelp

Tanaka Ramen, a spot to score ramen, rice bowls and small plates, has taken over the former Jinya Ramen Bar space.

Expect to see menu options like meat- or seafood-packed rice bowls; vegetable, chicken and tonkotsu ramen bowls, as well as plates of edamame, steamed buns and fried chicken wings.

Tanaka Ramen's current rating of four stars out of 40 reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is off to a strong start.

Yelper Amanda C., who visited the eatery on May 29, wrote, "Delicious. I got the Tanaka Classic without any add-ons and it was awesome. Egg was yummy! Cool vibe in here, I came for lunch during the week and it was pretty empty."

Yelper Claire Z. wrote, "I had seen this place on Yelp and I went to Tanaka Ramen yesterday with my boyfriend. We had a great dining experience. Even if Chicago has been in the summer these two days, it is still so great to eat ramen while drinking cold beer. "

Tanaka Ramen is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

Poke Poke


802 W. Belmont Ave., Lakeview
Photo: poke poke/Yelp

Poke Poke is a Japanese spot, offering customizable poke bowls, bento boxes and more. This new offering serves up protein options such as tuna, salmon, scallop, shrimp, octopus and tofu, combining its meat with seaweed, onions, cucumbers and more.

On the menu, offerings include the signature Kuromon Bowl with purple rice, scallops, shrimp, seaweed salad and Thai mango, and the specialty Kai Bento with king crab meat, salmon roe, cooked egg and pickled ginger served with wasabi. Visitors can customize a bowl by choosing a base (rice, noodles, greens), protein, spice level, topping and sauce.

Poke Poke's current rating of five stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from customers.

Yelper Amber T. wrote, "Clean and beautiful decoration. Staff very nice and helpful. Food tasty and fresh."

Lynette H. noted, "My friends brought us lunch from Poke Poke today and it was so delicious! I really enjoyed my bowl. Originally I was going to try to build my own, but I ended up just ordering from the menu, and I'm glad I did."

Poke Poke is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Alessi presents: 'In The Kitchen' with Caitlin Meade
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Hungry for pizza? These 4 new Chicago spots have you covered
IHOP offering 60 cent pancakes today
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News