Google builds mini golf course in Chicago's Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Google has built a mini golf course in Chicago's Loop and it opens Thursday.

The course, which is located at 35 N. State St. in the former site of a Gap store, will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Everyone gets a pair of golf socks and a chance to win a Google Home Mini or Max. Visitors will also get information about how to use these devices to turn on "your favorite TV show, start a dance party, and turn on the lights - all using your voice," according to a press release.

The Google mini golf course has already made a stop in New York and will be in Los Angeles and Atlanta later this summer.

For more information, visit: https://minigolf.withgoogle.com/

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/172198726784819/

