FOOD & DRINK

3 great food and drink events in Chicago this weekend

Photo: Brandon Morgan/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of food and beverage beyond restaurants and bars. From craft brew tasting at the zoo to Father's Day brunch at the science museum, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Craft brew tasting at Lincoln Park Zoo





Beer lovers are being summoned to Lincoln Park Zoo for a two-day festival of craft brews. On Friday and Saturday, the zoo will be stocked with more than 120 craft beers at tasting stations throughout the grounds. Also expect lawn games and live DJ sets on top of opportunities to view the animals.

When: Friday, June 15, 6 p.m.- Saturday, June 16, 10:30 p.m.
Where: Lincoln Park Zoo, 2200 N. Cannon Drive
Admission: $20 designated driver; $49 general admission
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Chai-making workshop and brunch at Chiya Chai




Learn how to make your own chai tea over brunch this Saturday.

The husband-and-wife duo behind Chiya Chai will share information on the history, culture and health benefits of chai, and the restaurant's expansive selection, while demonstrating how to make the perfect blend.

Guests will try their own hand at mixing masala, ginger cardamom or vanilla nutmeg chai, then dine on South Asian favorites -- including samosas, spicy fried potatoes, masala chicken, curried kale and potato and more.

When: Saturday, June 16, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Where: Chiya Chai, 2770 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Admission: $40

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Father's Day barbecue brunch at the Museum of Science and Industry





Honor your father and father figures with brunch at the Museum of Science and Industry.

Reserve a seating at 10 a.m. or noon on the museum's historic South Portico to take part in hand-carved barbecue with a selection of sweet and savory sides and desserts -- including including smoked beef brisket and turkey breast, chicken and waffles, smoked corned beef and hash. Fathers will receive a complimentary trip to the build-your-own bloody mary bar, and all tickets come with museum entry for the day.

When: Sunday, June 17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago, 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive
Admission: $35 for museum members; $40 general admission; free for children under 3; $18 for children ages 3-11

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Alessi presents: 'In The Kitchen' with Caitlin Meade
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Hungry for pizza? These 4 new Chicago spots have you covered
IHOP offering 60 cent pancakes today
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News