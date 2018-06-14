REAL ESTATE

Here are today's cheapest rentals in Streeterville

230 E. Ontario St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Streeterville are hovering around $1,965, compared to a $1,550 one-bedroom median for Chicago as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Streeterville rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

230 E. Ontario St., #2202




Listed at $1,525/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 230 E. Ontario St.

In the unit, expect both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar and floor-to-ceiling windows. Building amenities include a fitness center, a residents lounge, storage space, a roof deck, a swimming pool, secured entry and a door person. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

(Here's the listing.)

233 E. Erie St., #1605




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 233 E. Erie St., is also listed for $1,525/month.

The unit features central heating, carpeted floors, a dishwasher, generous closet space and large windows. The building offers a swimming pool, a residents lounge and a door person. Cats and dogs are not welcome here.

(See the listing here.)

211 E. Ohio St., #719




And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 211 E. Ohio St., which is going for $1,650/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, on-site laundry, storage space, garage parking and a door person. In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and large windows. Pets are not welcome.

(Check out the listing here.)

Michigan Avenue & East Ohio Street




Over at Michigan Avenue and East Ohio Street, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, going for $1,750/month.

In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, carpeted floors, a dishwasher, a breakfast bar, wooden cabinetry and new stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Building amenities include a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center, on-site laundry, a door person and a business center.

(View the listing here.)

222 E. Pearson St., #2105




Also listed at $1,750/month, this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space is located at 222 E. Pearson St.

Apartment amenities include air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, large windows, stainless steel appliances, a small breakfast nook and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
What does $2,000 rent you in Evanston?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Wicker Park
What does $1,700 rent you in Chicago?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Chicago?
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari list Nashville mansion for $8 million
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News