Score seafood and more at Belmont Heights's La Palapa

Photo: John P./Yelp

By Hoodline
Seafood fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Called La Palapa, the new addition is located at 3350 N. Harlem Ave. in Belmont Heights.

The menu is focused on Mexican-style seafood dishes. Look for dinner plates like the Filete Relleno, which includes tilapia, octopus, crab and shrimp topped with onions, tomatoes, cilantro and cheese. You can also get common Mexican fare such as quesadillas, tacos and burritos, with a variety of protein options.

La Palapa has gotten good reviews in its first days, with a four-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Faustino H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 28, said, "I really like this place. Tried the rompe colchon loaded with seafood. Spicy, but delicious, and langostinos... really good stuff."

Yelper Dan M. added, "I frequently go the South Side location and love the food there. The new North Side location is not the best. Smaller than south side location."

Head on over to check it out: La Palapa is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
