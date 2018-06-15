3 immersive visual and performing arts events in Chicago this weekend

Emerging dance showcase at The Edge Theater

Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?We've rounded up three artsy events around Chicago this weekend that will scratch your cultural itch -- from a giant open-air art fair to hands-on Japanese textile art workshops.---Experience the talents of up-and-coming choreographers at Alluvion Dance Chicago's Emergence festival.Now in its fourth season, the summer dance festival will showcase 20 emerging dance companies, choreographers and artists alongside a handful of prestigious companies and institutions, such as Thodos Dance Chicago, UArts and Columbia College Chicago.Friday, June 15, 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 16, 7:30 p.m.Celebrate the arrival of summer at the annual Gold Coast Art Fair at Grant Park. Popping up on Butler Field on Saturday and Sunday, the fair will feature the work of 300 juries fine artists from around the world. Expect an art auction, demonstrations and interactive art projects, food, music and beer gardens, and much more.Saturday, June 16, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.Immerse yourself in frugal textile art techniques at the Japanese Culture Center this Saturday afternoon. You'll practice the Japanese concept of mottainai -- repurposing all that is valuable -- through two different hands-on workshops.The first, from 1-3 p.m. will feature shibori stitching and indigo dyeing, using scraps of denim, hemp and silk. The second workshop, from 3:30-6:30 p.m. will teach the art of boro patching and sashiko stitching to turn scraps of denim into freworks of art.Saturday, June 16, 1-6:30 p.m.