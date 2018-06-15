HEALTH & FITNESS

New fitness studio ReachSCB now open in Lakeview

Photo: ReachSCB/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to shake up your workout routine? A new fitness studio focused on personal training is here to help. Located at 2914 N. Lincoln Ave. in Lakeview, the fresh addition is called ReachSCB (an acronym for strength, conditioning and balance).

One-on-one, partner and small group training sessions are available. On the first visit, a ReachSCB trainer will evaluate your current fitness level and offer a consultation on how to meet your individual goals, the studio says on its website.

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, ReachSCB seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Andrea M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 3, said, "I've been able to create a healthy routine for myself, improve my form, build muscle and have fun while doing it! I can't recommend Kate enough. She will challenge and push you to show how much you can grow and improve.

Yelper Kami D. added, "(Kate's) an amazing trainer and does a great job pushing me out of my comfort zone to achieve my goals. She helped me with my postpartum weight loss and is helping me stay strong and active during my second pregnancy."

The business' hours were not available at time of publication.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthHoodlineChicago
HEALTH & FITNESS
Monster truck delights children's hospital patients
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Consumer Reports: Best dishwasher detergents
FDA recalls heart meds that may be tainted by carcinogen
ADHD study links teens' symptoms with digital media use
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News