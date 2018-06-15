REAL ESTATE

Renting in The Loop: What will $1,500 get you?

431 S. Dearborn St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in The Loop?

According to Walk Score, this Chicago neighborhood is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in The Loop is currently hovering around $2,000.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,500/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

235 W. Van Buren St.




Listed at $1,500/month, this 696-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 235 W. Van Buren St.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a balcony, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The building features a door person, an elevator and on-site management. Cats and dogs are permitted here.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

431 S. Dearborn St., #909




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 431 S. Dearborn St. It's listed for $1,495/month for its 950 square feet of space.

The condo features both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, in-unit laundry and bay windows. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

North Columbus Drive




Check out this studio apartment that's located at North Columbus Drive. It's listed for $1,478/month.

Apartment amenities include a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and floor-to-ceiling windows. The building has on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and a residents lounge. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
