A woman was stabbed aboard a CTA bus on Saturday afternoon.Police said the 65-year-old woman was riding the bus near Roosevelt Road and Jefferson Street when she got into an argument with a 56-year-old woman that she knew. During the fight, the 56-year-old woman stabbed the victim in the index finger, causing a small cut.Police said the victim was transported to UIC Hospital for treatment and was released in good condition. The suspect fled the scene.No one is in custody. Area Central Detectives are investigating.