80 Proof opens in Old Town with booze, brunch and bites

Searching for a new destination for food and drinks? A recently opened modern American bar has you covered. Called 80 Proof , the fresh arrival is located at 1500 N. Wells St. in Old Town.The bar and restaurant comes courtesy of the Four Corners hospitality group and is a refresh of SteakBar, with a new look and updated menu, reports Eater Chicago.The menu offers healthy options like a spinach salad made with Asian pear, candied walnuts, fennel, Stilton blue cheese, herbs and honey-ginger vinaigrette. Feeling carnivorous? Check out the steak tacos: skirt steak, pico de gallo, chili aioli, shredded cabbage, queso fresco and lime wrapped in corn tortillas. (Find the full menu here .)Pair your meal with beer, a cocktail or shareable drinks like the Mega Mule (Svedka vodka, lime and Owen's ginger beer) served in a 96-ounce mug. Brunch is available from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival has been warmly received by patrons.Yelper Allison R. wrote , "80 proof is awesome. Great food, great drinks and even better atmosphere. They have pool tables so that is a huge bonus! Love it here, I definitely recommend!"And Jen B. said , "It was such a fun atmosphere! Very cool decor inside! It's located in a great area. All of the staff were very friendly as well."Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. 80 Proof is open from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. from Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 a.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)