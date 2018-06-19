SPORTS

Cubs fans planning to exchange tickets for postponed game must do so by noon Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Cubs and LA Dodgers will play a double header Tuesday after Monday night's game was called off due to rain and power problems at Wrigley Field.

The first game will start at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets from Monday's postponement will be valid for that game.

If Cubs fans want to exchange their tickets for a different game during the 2018 regular season, they must have their requests in by noon on Tuesday.

To do so, contact the Cubs Fan Services team at 800-THE-CUBS or fanservices@cubs.com.

Cubs Spokesman Julian Green said the ticket exchange is unprecedented.

Green said power has been restored to the lights in right field. He said electricians and crews worked through the night to fix them. The cause of the power outage has not yet been determined.

Watch the second game of the double-header on ABC7. Live coverage will begin at 7 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsChicago CubsLos Angeles Dodgersticketswrigley fieldLakeviewChicagoWrigleyville
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
New Chicago sculpture honors Special Olympics' 50th anniversary
Teenage baseball players' sportsmanship earns them honorary ESPY awards
Stewart, Loyd lead Storm past Sky 101-83
Monumental mashing: Ranking D.C.'s record 10 All-Star Game homers
ESPYS: Jim Kelly to be honored amid cancer fight
More Sports
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News