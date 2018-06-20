3 diverse community events in Chicago this weekend

The Role of Public Art in Community-Building: A conversation with Puerto Rico's Santurce Es Ley

Looking to get out into the community this week?From diverse community discussions to a family fun walk, there are plenty of community and cultural events coming up in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown.---Join the creative minds behind Santurce es Ley -- one the most successful independent public arts festivals in Latin America -- and some of Puerto Rico's most iconic murals for a discussion on the ways public art and community intersect.The discussion will explore lessons learned from the Santurce es Ley festival and the current state of the arts in Santurce, the biggest and most populated district in San Juan, Puerto Rico, after Hurricane Maria. After the talk, DJ Aguzate will play a rare selection of afro-latin beats while attendees mingle with the artists.Friday, June 22, 6:30-9:30 p.m.Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center, 4048 W. Armitage Ave.Free; donations acceptedHead up to The 606 for a family-focused block party this Saturday morning. The event will feature the first timed race on The Bloomingdale Trail, as well as a leisurely family walk and pancake breakfast.Saturday, June 23, 9:45-10:30 a.m.Start at Churchill Field Park, 1825 N. Damen Ave.Free for walkers; $8-$15 for breakfastCatch a free screening and community discussion of "Coming Out: A 50 Year History." The film documents interviews high school and college students conducted with older LGBTQ people who "came out" during different historical eras from the 1950s until today. Narrated by transgender teenager Jazz Jennings, the star of TLC's reality TV series "I am Jazz," the film aims to portray how "coming out" has changed throughout the past decades.Saturday, June 23, 2-4 p.m.Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E. Washington St.Free