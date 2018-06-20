FOOD & DRINK

Taylor Street Tap debuts in Little Italy with live music and libations

Photo: Meche I./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new pub has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Taylor Street Tap, the fresh arrival is located at 1358 W. Taylor St. in Little Italy.

Helmed by co-owners Brian Fadden and Dylan MacWilliams, the bar features live music with a focus on blues acts and is committed to never charging a cover, Chicago Reader reports. For a schedule of events, check out the business' website here.

The new offering is open late and offers a plethora of booze-infused drink options. Happy hour runs all day long for draft beers, and every pint is $5.

It's still early days for the fledgling business -- it's got just one review on Yelp thus far.

Meche I., who reviewed the new spot on May 27, said, "Great place to kick back with friend on a hot day and drink a nice wine or beer. Great vibes from everyone there and awesome location."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Taylor Street Tap is open from 3 p.m.-2 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday and 3 p.m.-3 a.m. on Saturday.
