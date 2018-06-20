BUSINESS

Custom furniture shop Southern Oak Studios opens in East Garfield Park

Photo: Southern Oak Studios/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new furniture store that turns reclaimed wood into rustic pieces for the home has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 2900 W. Carroll Ave. in East Garfield Park, the new arrival is called Southern Oak Studios.

The business was founded by woodworker and artist Kyle Wilson in his grandfather's pole barn in St. Louis in 2013.

Wilson believes that something old can be turned into something beautiful with a few tweaks, according to the business' website. He saws, sands and restores wood and scrap materials from southern Illinois to create and sell furniture for commercial and residential spaces. Check out examples of Wilson's work here.

Southern Oak Studios has a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Melissa J., who reviewed the new spot on May 14, said, "I bought a custom dresser from Southern Oak and it is to die for! It is beautiful, practical, and you can tell it was made with love, care and a detailed eye."

Yelper Julie T. added, "Our wood cutting board from Southern Oak Studios was the perfect wedding gift! Plus, the cutting board was personalized with our name, making it even more special. The wood is rich, beautiful and sustainable."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Southern Oak Studios is open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
