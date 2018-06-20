REAL ESTATE

Renting in Uptown: What will $1,300 get you?

5050 N. Sheridan Road | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to Walk Score, this Chicago neighborhood is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Uptown is currently hovering around $1,307.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $1,300/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

West Lakeside Place & North Clarendon Avenue




Listed at $1,300/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at West Lakeside Place & North Clarendon Avenue.

In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, a fireplace, stainless steel appliances, both air conditioning and central heating, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Animals are not welcome at this property.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

5050 N. Sheridan Road




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 5050 N. Sheridan Road that's going for $1,270/month.

Building amenities include a fitness center, on-site laundry and a door person. In the unit, look out for hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and ample natural light. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

5051 N. Glenwood Ave.




Located at 5051 N. Glenwood Ave., here's a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,250/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a ceiling fan and a wall-mounted air conditioner. Kitty lovers: your cat is welcome here.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1344 W. Argyle St.



Listed at $1,225/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1344 W. Argyle St.

In this apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, faux granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and large windows. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

5051 N. Kenmore Ave.




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 5051 N. Kenmore Ave., that's going for $1,200/month.

The building boasts parking and secured entry. In the unit, there are air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a stove and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are permitted, but expect breed limitations and a fee.

(See the full listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinereal estateChicago
REAL ESTATE
What does $2,000 rent you in Evanston?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Wicker Park
What does $1,700 rent you in Chicago?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Chicago?
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari list Nashville mansion for $8 million
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News