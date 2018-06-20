Renting in Uptown: What will $1,300 get you?

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $1,300/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
West Lakeside Place & North Clarendon Avenue
Listed at $1,300/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at West Lakeside Place & North Clarendon Avenue.
In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, a fireplace, stainless steel appliances, both air conditioning and central heating, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Animals are not welcome at this property.
5050 N. Sheridan Road
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 5050 N. Sheridan Road that's going for $1,270/month.
Building amenities include a fitness center, on-site laundry and a door person. In the unit, look out for hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and ample natural light. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
5051 N. Glenwood Ave.
Located at 5051 N. Glenwood Ave., here's a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,250/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a ceiling fan and a wall-mounted air conditioner. Kitty lovers: your cat is welcome here.
1344 W. Argyle St.
Listed at $1,225/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1344 W. Argyle St.
In this apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, faux granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and large windows. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
5051 N. Kenmore Ave.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 5051 N. Kenmore Ave., that's going for $1,200/month.
The building boasts parking and secured entry. In the unit, there are air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a stove and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are permitted, but expect breed limitations and a fee.
