3 awesome weekend events in Chicago, for $20 or less

Photo: Zombie Taco/Yelp

Looking to shake up your regular routine? Check out these three ideas for what to do in Chicago this week, all clocking in at under $20 per person.

---

Open Art Party at Curate|Supply Creative Space





Obsessed with art, music, fashion and creative culture? Then head over to Curate|Supply Creative Space for an immersive Friday evening, mingling with like-minded locals.

When: Friday, June 22, 6-11 p.m.
Where: Curate|Supply Creative Space, 1821 W. Hubbard St.
Admission: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Taco eating contest at Zombie Taco





Taco fiends won't want to miss the annual taco eating contest at Zombie Taco this Saturday afternoon. There's still time to sign up to compete for free tacos for one year. Or, spare your digestive system and simply watch, admission-free.

When: Saturday, June 23, 12-2 p.m.
Where: Zombie Taco, 530 N. LaSalle Drive
Admission: $15 for contestants; free for spectators

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Beer Garden Bear Hunt with Mr. Dave at Tavern at Little Fort





Bring the entire family down to Tavern at Little Fort for an engaging show by children's music performer Mr. Dave. Kiddies will be invited to shake, stomp, clap, wiggle and dance throughout the 40-minute performance.

When: Sunday, June 24, 11-11:40 a.m.
Where: Tavern at Little Fort, 4128 N. Lincoln Ave.
Admission: $12/person; children age 12 months and under free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
