School is out for Chicago Public School students, but kids can still get free lunches this summer.Starting Monday, June 25, more than 100 locations will open up for the city's "Lunch-Stop" program.Kids can stop by on weekdays between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for a free meal. They do not have to be CPS students.For a map of the locations, visit cps.edu/summermealsmap The free lunch program will end on Friday, Aug. 24.