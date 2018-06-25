SOCIETY

Chicago Pride Parade 2018 on ABC7

Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) --
ABC 7 Chicago was the only Chicago television station to broadcast The 49th Annual Pride Parade "Remember the Past, Create the Future" on Sunday, June 24 from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. The parade is available on-demand at www.abc7chicago.com. This annual broadcast was hosted by ABC 7's Janet Davies and WXRT radio personality Terri Hemmert, with ABC 7 Eyewitness News morning team anchors Terrell Brown and Tanja Babich capturing all the excitement on the street. This is the 15th year ABC 7 Chicago has broadcast the parade. The parade kicked off at noon on Sunday, June 24.

EMBED More News Videos

The 49th annual Chicago Pride Parade took place on June 24, 2018.


Participating in the 2018 parade were ABC 7's Ryan Chiaverini, Jessica D'Onofrio, Leah Hope, Jason Knowles, Windy City LIVE's Hank Mendheim, Liz Nagy riding atop ABC 7 Chicago's float.

EMBED More News Videos

The 49th annual Chicago Pride Parade took place June 24, 2018.



The 2018 Grand Marshal was Puerto Rican boxer Orlando Cruz. Cruz represented Puerto Rico in the 2000 Olympic Games and shortly after became the first openly gay professionally active boxer in history.

EMBED More News Videos

The 49th annual Chicago Pride Parade took place June 24, 2018.



The 49th Annual Pride Parade commenced from Montrose Avenue and Broadway in Uptown. It featured floats, decorated vehicles, marching bands, and walkers representing community businesses, organizations, elected officials and religious leaders. The parade traveled the 21-block route concluding near Diversey Parkway and Sheridan Road in Lincoln Park. The Pride Parade is Chicago's second largest parade, with more than one million spectators on hand Sunday.
EMBED More News Videos

The 49th annual Chicago Pride Parade took place June 24, 2018.



The parade originally started to commemorate the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, the most important event in the history of the gay rights movement.

EMBED More News Videos

The 49th annual Chicago Pride Parade took place June 24, 2018.



Mayor Rahm Emanuel proclaimed June as Pride Month in Chicago. The Pride Parade festivities support the gay, lesbian, bisexual, queer and transgender communities.

EMBED More News Videos

The 49th annual Chicago Pride Parade took place June 24, 2018.



Cathy Karp was the producer of the parade broadcast.
EMBED More News Videos

The 49th annual Chicago Pride Parade took place June 24, 2018.



Nico Osteria offered special Pride desserts Saturday and Sunday in partnership with New York's Big Gay Ice Cream. Some proceeds benefited Howard Brown Health, an organization that works to "eliminate the disparities in healthcare experienced by lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people."

EMBED More News Videos

The 49th annual Chicago Pride Parade took place June 24, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos

Nico Osteria and Big Gay Ice Cream teamed up to offer special Pride-themed desserts that raise money for Howard Brown Health.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyparadepride paradeWrigleyvilleChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
48th Annual Pride Parade on ABC7
SOCIETY
CPD vs. CFD charity baseball game to be held Wednesday night
Man sets record for slicing most watermelons on his stomach
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Restaurant ridicules teen for paying bill with coins
Boys and Girls Clubs of America honor 'Youth of the Year'
More Society
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News