What's the cheapest rental available in West Town, right now?

631 N. Paulina St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
West Town is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in West Town look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in West Town via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

631 N. Paulina St., #211




Listed at $1,065/month, this studio apartment, located at 631 N. Paulina St., is 31.5 percent less than the $1,555/month median rent for a studio in West Town.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate hardwood floors, a stove, generous closet space, French doors and ample natural light. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

1436 W. Erie St., #3B




This studio apartment, situated at 1436 W. Erie St., is listed for $1,300/month.

The unit features both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, quartz countertops and bay windows. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

(See the complete listing here.)

747 N. Noble St., #2R




Then there's this unit with one bedroom and one bathroom at 747 N. Noble St. listed at $1,375/month.

In the apartment, anticipate hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Hairball alert: cats are permitted. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry.

(See the listing here.)

2614 W. Superior St., #2




And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2614 W. Superior St., which is going for $1,495/month.

Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, closet space, stainless steel appliances and a deck. The building offers on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(Check out the listing here.)

1429 W. Superior St., ##2-A




Over at 1429 W. Superior St., there's this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $1,650/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, outdoor space, on-site laundry and storage space. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and large windows. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted.

(View the listing here.)
