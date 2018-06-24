FOOD & DRINK

New bakery Lost Larson makes its debut in Andersonville

Photo: Robert M./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new bakery, offering croissants, bread, coffee, tea and more, has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Lost Larson, the fresh arrival is located at 5318 N. Clark St. in Andersonville.

Owner and chef Bobby Schaffer brings the skills he honed at some of the world's best restaurants (Blue Hill at Stone Barns in New York and Grace in Chicago) to Lost Larson, per Eater Chicago.

The new bakery opened on June 13 and will cater. According to the business' website, expect to find seasonally inspired pastries made with fruits at the peak of ripeness and hand-rolled cinnamon rolls, among other treats.

Lost Larson Bakery has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp.

Michael G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 10, said, "Lost Larson looks as much a boutique or a gallery as it does a bakery; they did a wonderful job building the place. It is a clean, crisp, warm, smart looking space."

Megan C. added, "I went around noon for a midday treat. This place is super cute and the decor is a treat in and of itself. Tried the lingonberry tart, which was pleasantly rich and crunchy. Would definitely recommend for a special occasion bakery stop, or to show off an out-of-town friend."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Lost Larson Bakery is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Alessi presents: 'In The Kitchen' with Caitlin Meade
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Hungry for pizza? These 4 new Chicago spots have you covered
IHOP offering 60 cent pancakes today
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News