BRONX, NEW YORK --A 19-year-old is facing murder charges in the brutal killing of an innocent teen in New York City. At least four other individuals are being sought in this deadly stabbing, which police believe is a case of mistaken identity.
Kevin Alvarez is suspected in the vicious attack on Lesandro Guzman-Feliz outside of a bodega in the Tremont section of the Bronx, an act of violence left the entire community outraged.
A growing memorial of candles and photos now sits outside the deli on East 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue, a tribute to the 15-year-old affectionately known as Junior. Investigators said he told his mother he was heading downstairs to repay $5 to a friend, but instead he ended up involved in some type of dispute.
He was dragged out of the business and slashed in the neck with a machete. Lesandro tried to run to St. Barnabas Hospital just a block away, but police say he ended up collapsing on the sidewalk. His dying words, investigators said, were that he needed some water.
"All I can say was that he was a good kid," said Genesis Collado-Feliz, Junior's sister. "He just played PlayStation. He played Fortnight. He played 2K, like every 15-year-old. He asked me for advice with girls."
There is also outrage at workers in the bodega, because surveillance video of the attack shows that they did nothing to help him. The bodega has since shuttered because of the simmering anger.
"They broke my heart," said Leandra Feliz, Junior's mother. "They killed my son, and they killed me at the same time...I feel death right now. That's the only thing that can bring me back to life, real life. I want my son with me."
Alvarez is charged with second-degree murder, gang assault and other charges.
"They have to make sure when they're going to kill somebody, they have to make sure that they have the right person," Leandra Feliz said. "Look what happened now."
Police have several other persons of interest in this case, including one in Paterson, New Jersey, and another in the Dominican Republic.
The NYPD says they have received a "torrent of tips," so many they had to add extra staff to the CrimeStoppers tip line.
The public is urged to continue to provide information, and anyone with information should call 1800-577-TIPS.