<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3649901" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

15-year-old viciously murdered at Bronx bodega (1 of 8)

Justice for Junior: 19-year-old charged in murder of innocent Bronx teen

Naveen Dhaliwal has the latest on the murder of a Bronx teen.