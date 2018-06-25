PERSONAL FINANCE

Cook County seniors can save hundreds by re-applying for property tax exemptions

(FILE)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
If you are a senior citizen and a homeowner in Cook County, you may be eligible for savings on your property taxes.

Property tax bills are due on Aug. 1.

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas said as many as 31,000 senior citizens (age 65 or older) could save hundreds of dollars by re-applying for the Senior Citizen Homestead Exemption.

About 21,000 of those seniors could save money by re-applying for the Senior Freeze Exemption, Pappas said. This exemption is limited to seniors with annual household incomes of $65,000 or less.

According to state law, seniors who qualify must re-apply every year to receive the exemptions.

Seniors can check the status of their tax exemptions on the county treasurer's website.

Visit www.cookcountytreasurer.com, select "Your Property Overview" and enter an address or Property Index Number (PIN).

To obtain an application, visit www.cookcountyassessor.com or call 312-443-7550.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financesenior citizensseniorsproperty taxescook countyreal estateCook County
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Friday is application deadline for Cook County senior property tax exemption
Application deadline extended for senior property tax exemption, freeze
PERSONAL FINANCE
Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $375M
Injured vets could be owed hefty tax refund after DOD error
Mega Millions jackpot at $340M for winning numbers drawing Friday
How much would you pay? Chicago woman's interest rate was 145 percent
Macy's data breach targeted online shoppers
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News