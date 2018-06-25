EDUCATION

2 CPS principals removed for possible mishandling of sex abuse allegations

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two Chicago high school principals were removed from their positions Monday as a result of the district's investigation into the handling of sexual abuse by staffers involving students.

Sheldon House, of Simeon Career Academy, and Armando Rodriguez, of Goode STEM Academy, were removed from their positions after "initial findings that suggest they did not effectively safeguard their students. Investigations into both cases remain ongoing, and we will keep the school communities updated as this process moves forward," according to a statement by Janice Jackson, the CEO of the Chicago Public Schools.

House was removed from his duties at Simeon after an audit found systemic issues in Simeon's handling of background checks of athletic volunteers.

During the audit, CPS became aware of a new allegation of sexual abuse by a Simeon volunteer, which was not handled in accordance with CPS policy. The volunteer has since been barred from the school as the district investigates the allegation.

Retired CPS principal Patricia Woodson will serve as Simeon's administrator in charge until a new principal is selected by the Local School Council.

At Goode STEM, Rodriguez was reassigned pending an investigation into his handling of a sexual abuse allegation by a student. In early June, CPS immediately removed a teacher from the school after the allegation.

Both CPS and DCFS are investigating the allegation.

David Gilligan, a retired principal from Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences, will take over as Goode's administrator in charge until a new principal is selected by the Local School Council.
