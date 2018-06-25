PETS & ANIMALS

PHOTOS: World's Ugliest Dogs strut their stuff in Petaluma

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Megan Brainard holds her bulldog Zsa Zsa at the World's Ugliest Dog Competition during the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., on June 23, 2018. (KGO-TV)</span></div>
PETALUMA, Calif. --
It is an honor, and a privilege and a bit of an insult to be crowned the World's Ugliest Dog, but these pups from around the country flock to Petaluma each year for a chance to win the title, some cash for their owners, and some great puppy perks.

Here's a list of winners for the past 10 years:

  • 2018 - ZaZa the Bulldog

  • 2017 - Martha the Neapolitan Mastiff

  • 2016 - SweePea Rambo the Chinese Crested

  • 2015 - Quasi Modo the mutt with a Dutch Shepherd and pit bull mix

  • 2014 - Peanut the mutt with a Chihuahua and Shih Tsu mix

  • 2013 - Walle a dog described as a "huge-headed, duck-footed mix of beagle, boxer and basset hound"

  • 2012 - Mugly the Chinese Crested

  • 2011 - Yoda the Chinese Crested-Chihuahua mix

  • 2010 - Princess Abby the Chihuahua with "a hunched and peculiar walk

  • 2009 - Pabst the Boxer mix

  • 2008 - Gus the Chinese Crested

