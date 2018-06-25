FOOD & DRINK

Wake up and smell the bacon at Irving Park's new breakfast spot Churro Waffle

Photo: Maria O./Yelp

By Hoodline
Breakfast fanatics, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Located at 2845 W. Irving Park Road in Irving Park, the new addition is called Churro Waffle. As its name would suggest, it leans towards Southwestern flavors, but also has traditional breakfast favorites.

Its menu has dishes like the Chorizo Waffle (chorizo, onion, cilantro, egg any style and tomatillo sauce), the Abuelita Omelette (chorizo, onion, jalapeno, avocado and corn with tortillas), Eggs Benedict (served with country potatoes), the fajita skillet bowl (with country fried potatoes, red and green peppers, onions and an egg any style with chicken or skirt steak) and the Lox Plate (a bagel with tomato, onion, capers and cream cheese).

Don't forget to try the eponymous dish, the Churro Waffle, which is a traditional Mexican-style churro in waffle form, covered in cinnamon, sugar, caramel sauce and sea salt caramel fudge ice cream.

It also offers lunch, which includes burgers, paninis and salads. (See the full menu here.)

The fresh addition has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.

Theresa M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 18, said, "I ordered the chilaquiles with steak and verde sauce. Steak was tender, juicy and sliced in nice size pieces. The verde sauce was good! Overall fantastic. My dad had the fajita omelet with hashbrowns and toast. He was pleasantly surprised that his omelet came topped with avocados. It was a huge omelet and he took home half of it."

Yelper Loty G. added, "Excellent service from beginning to end. Breakfast portions are very generous, even for the kid's meal. Avocado toast was amazing. I modified their churro waffle to add berries, no caramel sauce or ice cream, and it was delicious. Seating is ample and decor is bright and welcoming."

Interested in scoring some breakfast fare? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Churro Waffle is open from 6 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 6 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Alessi presents: 'In The Kitchen' with Caitlin Meade
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Hungry for pizza? These 4 new Chicago spots have you covered
IHOP offering 60 cent pancakes today
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News