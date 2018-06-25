Wake up and smell the bacon at Irving Park's new breakfast spot Churro Waffle

Breakfast fanatics, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Located at 2845 W. Irving Park Road in Irving Park, the new addition is called Churro Waffle. As its name would suggest, it leans towards Southwestern flavors, but also has traditional breakfast favorites.
Its menu has dishes like the Chorizo Waffle (chorizo, onion, cilantro, egg any style and tomatillo sauce), the Abuelita Omelette (chorizo, onion, jalapeno, avocado and corn with tortillas), Eggs Benedict (served with country potatoes), the fajita skillet bowl (with country fried potatoes, red and green peppers, onions and an egg any style with chicken or skirt steak) and the Lox Plate (a bagel with tomato, onion, capers and cream cheese).
Don't forget to try the eponymous dish, the Churro Waffle, which is a traditional Mexican-style churro in waffle form, covered in cinnamon, sugar, caramel sauce and sea salt caramel fudge ice cream.
It also offers lunch, which includes burgers, paninis and salads. (See the full menu here.)
The fresh addition has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.
Theresa M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 18, said, "I ordered the chilaquiles with steak and verde sauce. Steak was tender, juicy and sliced in nice size pieces. The verde sauce was good! Overall fantastic. My dad had the fajita omelet with hashbrowns and toast. He was pleasantly surprised that his omelet came topped with avocados. It was a huge omelet and he took home half of it."
Yelper Loty G. added, "Excellent service from beginning to end. Breakfast portions are very generous, even for the kid's meal. Avocado toast was amazing. I modified their churro waffle to add berries, no caramel sauce or ice cream, and it was delicious. Seating is ample and decor is bright and welcoming."
Interested in scoring some breakfast fare? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Churro Waffle is open from 6 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 6 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Sunday.
