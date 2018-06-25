FOOD & DRINK

New eatery Green Leaf Thai Cuisine brings Thai fare to Lincoln Square

By Hoodline
If you've got Thai food on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The fresh addition to Lincoln Square, called Green Leaf Thai Cuisine, is located at 4658 N. Western Ave.

According to Eater Chicago, the new eatery is not only in the same space that Opart Thai House occupied for 34 years, but is helmed by one of its former chefs. As such, there are many dishes that remain the same, but there are new ones as well.

Those menu items include Pad Woonsen (bean thread noodles, onions and eggs in tomato sauce with choice of chicken, pork, beef, tofu or shrimp), pepper steak (with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and gravy), Khao Soy (boiled egg noddles with chicken in coconut curry soup, topped with crispy egg noddles, onions and lime) and the Khao Moo Dang (sliced barbecued pork, cilantro and cucumbers with homemade gravy over steamed rice. (You can check out the entire menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp so far, Green Leaf Thai Cuisine is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Jonathan C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 16, said, "The menu had some unexpected items on there that stood out. One memorable item was the Basilly Pearfect Lemonade. Whoever came up with that name is obviously very funny but that item is one example of Green Leaf's innovation."

Yelper Raymar C. added, "Definitely one of my new favorite Thai restaurants in town! Everything was delicious, and I mean absolutely everything! The service was top notch as well. Don't forget to try the mango sticky rice!"

Interested in scoring some Thai food? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Green Leaf Thai Cuisine is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
