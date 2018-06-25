Catch a game at one of Chicago's 5 best sports bars

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sports bars in Chicago, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams and watch your team achieve victory.
1. Jake Melnick's Corner Tap
Photo: Chuqiao X./Yelp
Topping the list is Jake Melnick's Corner Tap. Located at 41 E. Superior St. (between Wabash Ave. and Rush St.) in River North, the sports bar, which offers barbecue, chicken wings and more, is the most popular of its kind in Chicago, boasting four stars out of 1,037 reviews on Yelp.
It serves up a full menu, including barbecue pork nachos (cheddar, green onions, tomatoes, sour cream, jalapenos and barbecue sauce), the Street basket of fries (pulled pork, Sriracha, guacamole, cheese sauce, jalapenos and cilantro), the baby back ribs platter, the smoked sausage brick oven pizza (local Makowski hot links, jalapenos, garlic, red onion and mozzarella) and jumbo wings in a variety of sauce flavors. (See the full menu here.)
On the bar side of things, it has an extensive beer list, with draft, bottled and canned options, plus cocktails.
Yelper Keith C. who reviewed it on March 12, wrote, "Can't speak highly enough of this place. The food was incredible, the beer selection was great, the prices were fair, the ambiance was cozy and our waiter was top notch."
2. Will's Northwoods Inn
Photo: Kyle D./Yelp
Next up is Lakeview's Will's Northwoods Inn, situated at 3030 N. Racine Ave. (between Barry Ave. and Nelson St.). With 4.5 stars out of 242 reviews on Yelp, the sports bar and traditional American spot has proven to be a local favorite.
Its menu is classic bar food goodness, including dishes such as the Beer Brat (grilled Wisconsin-style bratwurst served with spicy brown mustard and your choice of sauerkraut or sweet grilled onions), the Willy Cheesesteak (sliced steak, American cheese, roasted red pepper, spinach, mushrooms and chipotle mayo on a French roll), Super Nachos (tortilla chips with chicken, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, beans, guacamole and jalapenos) and Moose Knuckles (barbecue short ribs served over french fries). (See the full menu here.)
Take note football fans: this is a Packer's bar.
WanderBeard R. wrote, "This is unquestionably the best bar in Illinois. Brunch on Sundays is great while waiting for the Packers. Arrive hours early if you want a seat for the game. This place fills up fast and is the best environment when the game is on."
3. Flo & Santos
Photo: Crissy R./Yelp
Near Southside's Flo & Santos, located at 1310 S. Wabash Ave. (between 13th and 14th streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sports bar, which offers pizza, sandwiches and more, four stars out of 767 reviews.
It has an outside beer garden and serves up tavern-style pizza and Polish classics, including pierogies, kielbasa, potato pancakes and more. (Check out its full menu here.)
It has eight flat screen televisions, plus a large screen behind the bar.
Yelper Patrick B. said, "Stopped here for Bears pre-game meal. Place was packed, but managed to get a couple seats at the back bar. The servers were awesome keeping up with the large crowd. Ordered the meatballs, pork wings and pierogi! Delicious! Great bar selection."
4. Theory
Photo: Theory/Yelp
Theory, a sports bar and New American spot in the Near North Side, is another go-to, with four stars out of 671 Yelp reviews. Head over to 9 W. Hubbard St. to see for yourself.
It serves up wings, soups, flatbread sandwiches, salads, burgers, sliders, tacos and more. Notable dishes include the Theory Club sandwich (turkey, bacon, Swiss, tomato, romaine, chipotle aioli on multigrain bread) and the Hole In One burger (with egg, avocado, bacon and American cheese on a brioche bun). (See the full menu here.)
It's also a popular brunch spot with bottomless mimosas and a full brunch menu.
Danny C., who reviewed it on June 8, wrote, "We came to this spot to watch the NBA finals and it was the right choice. The spot had an awesome friendly vibe and good food. The staff was awesome especially our server."
5. The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria
Photo: The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria/Yelp
Over in Lincoln Park, check out The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 160 reviews on Yelp. You can find the sports bar, which offers pizza and more, at 1419 W. Fullerton Ave. (between Janssen and Southport avenues).
It serves up Chicago-style pizza, plus burgers, sandwiches and salads, alongside a selection of craft beers and spirits. Its specialty pies include the Pork Paradise (pancetta, prosciutto and bacon), the Truffle Mac (white cheddar and smoked gouda mac 'n cheese with button and portobello mushrooms, meatballs and white truffle oil) and the Papas Bravas (white sauce, Cajun potatoes, chorizo, garlic, aioli, mozzarella and provolone). (See the full menu here.)
Nick F. praised the spot, saying, "Easily one of the best bars/restaurants in all of Lincoln Park; it is absolutely phenomenal. I have been to this establishment easily 50 times and have never left disappointed. Everything on the menu is worth trying and the staff is always on top of their game! Would highly recommend."