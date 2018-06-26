PUERTO RICO

FEMA housing support to end for those displaced by Hurricane Maria

FEMA's housing support for Puerto Ricans displaced by Hurricane Maria ends June 30.

The agency's Transitional Sheltering Assistance Program is one of several housing options offered to eligible disaster survivors who were forced to leave their damaged or destroyed homes when the storms made landfall in Puerto Rico in September.

FEMA provides direct payments to hotels to temporarily shelter survivors while they seek other long-term housing solutions.

More than 19,000 people have taken advantage of the program since it became available.

FEMA is also reminding survivors that July 1 is the last day to use transportation assistance to return to Puerto Rico.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hurricane mariapuerto ricoFEMAhousing
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PUERTO RICO
Man charged with hate crime for harassing woman in Puerto Rico flag shirt appears in court
Man who harassed woman for Puerto Rican flag shirt charged with hate crime
Puerto Rican Parade Committee building endangered by lack of funds, back taxes
Puerto Rican pride on display at 40th annual parade
More puerto rico
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News