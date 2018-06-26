FOOD & DRINK

Munno Pizzeria & Bistro opens in Ravenswood

Photo: Jon Z./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Italian spot, offering pizza and more, has debuted in the neighborhood. The new addition to Ravenswood, called Munno Pizzeria & Bistro, is located at 4656 N. Clark St.

On top of its pizza options, this new offering serves up appetizers, pasta, salad and desserts. Take a look at the salami plate appetizer, grab some ravioli or lasagna, or delve into a Funghi pizza with fresh mozzarella and truffle oil. The full menu can be seen here.

Munno Pizzeria & Bistro has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp.

Jon Z., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 25, said, "Just opened offering Neapolitan-style pizza, fresh homemade pasta and homemade gelato. Just had the sausage pizza and a Margherita pizza, which were fantastic. They serve liquor, which is always a good thing."

And Kirk V. said, "Something special is happening here. Munno has a charm to it with friendly staff, a relaxed atmosphere and a window-filled corner location. The food includes unforgettable dishes like the ravioli in a saffron sage butter sauce and a butterscotch pudding."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Munno Pizzeria & Bistro is open from 5:30-10 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday and 5:30-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday-Wednesday.)
