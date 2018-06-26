ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Set sail on Lake Michigan with new Siren Song Sailing Charters

Photo: Siren Song Sailing Charters/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new business offering sailing tours has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Siren Song Sailing Charters, the fresh arrival is located at 3100 Lakefront Trail and casts off from Belmont Harbor in the Lakeview neighborhood.

The owners have been sailing on Lake Michigan for 25 years and currently operate a 1982 36-foot sailboat, per the business' website.

Weekday charters are set at $175 per hour with a two-hour minimum. Buckle in for a sunset cruise for $200 per hour or gear up for the Air and Water Show Package in mid-August, which runs for three hours and costs $300 per hour. Prices do not include a 9 percent Chicago Amusement Tax. Sailing lessons are also available. Check out the full website here.

With just one review on Yelp thus far, Siren Song Sailing Charters currently has a five-star rating.

Vanessa P., who reviewed the business on June 12, said, "You won't be disappointed. There's nothing like a peaceful sail on beautiful Lake Michigan. Captain Kevin and his first mate Karen are very professional, their boat clean and their knowledge of sailing impeccable."

Intrigued? Contact the business at 773-726-2130 to learn more. Siren Song Sailing Charters is open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineChicago
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Which state is the most fun?
Bonnie Hunt plays 'Gimmie a Hand'
'The Color Purple: The Musical' star Nikisha Williams performs
Stacy Keach returns as Ernest Hemingway in 'Pamplona'
The dog days of summer
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News