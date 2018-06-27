ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

What to do in Chicago this week, for $20 or less

New Belgium Brewing's Tour de Fat Photo: Phill C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to shake up your regular routine? Check out these four ideas for what to do in Chicago this week, all clocking in at under $20 per person.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Chicago Night Live: A Poetic Art Experience





Tonight: Lose yourself in an evening of poetic entertainment and healing at Chicago Night Live. The program will feature vocalist Meagan McNeal, alumna of NBC's "The Voice;" local flamethrower PHENOM; spoken word artists Raych Jackson and Ayinde Cartman; and special guest comedian T. Murph.

When: Wednesday, June 27, 7:59-11 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Community yoga at Horner Park Farmers Market




Kick your weekend off with a free yoga session in the park. The class, hosted by McFetridge Yoga & Fitness Studio every Saturday morning until October, runs for one hour in the grassy field outside the Horner Park Farmers Market. Bring your own mat and expect a Vinyasa flow suitable for all levels and abilities.

When: Saturday, June 30, 10-11 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

New Belgium Brewing's Tour de Fat





New Belgium Brewing's annual summer carnival, Tour de Fat, returns to Chicago this Saturday afternoon. The beer festival and fundraiser for the nonprofit West Town Bikes will feature a costumed community bike ride, live music and, of course, beer.

When: Saturday, June 30, 12-5 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'Redneck Muslim': film screening and discussion





Catch a screening and discussion with the star of the documentary "Redneck Muslim" at Taleef Chicago this Saturday evening.

The film explores the life and work of Shane Atkinson, the first Muslim chaplain in-training at North Carolina's largest trauma center and founder of the "Society of Islamic Rednecks." Atkinson -- who converted to Islam in 1999 -- will be in the house to discuss the film and the intersection of American Muslim and Southern "redneck" cultures with the community.

When: Saturday, June 30, 6-8:30 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineChicago
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Which state is the most fun?
Bonnie Hunt plays 'Gimmie a Hand'
'The Color Purple: The Musical' star Nikisha Williams performs
Stacy Keach returns as Ernest Hemingway in 'Pamplona'
The dog days of summer
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News