FOOD & DRINK

New bar and eatery The Beach House Social brings West Coast vibe to Wicker Park

Photo: The Beach House Social/Yelp

By Hoodline
The Beach House Social has opened its doors in Wicker Park, calling itself "part surf club, part beach bar and totally laid back," per its website. Formerly Mahalo, the rebranded bar and restaurant at 1501 N. Milwaukee Ave. comes courtesy of the team behind Hampton Social.

Looking to bring a West Coast vibe to Chicago, this new offering features small bites and libations. Menu options include tuna tostadas, So-Cal chicken wings, jerk carnitas tacos and double-decker cheeseburgers.

Pair your meal with a Corona, Red Stripe, Landshark or Pacifico, or opt for a signature cocktail like the bourbon-infused Mo' Better with guava puree, lemon and mint, or the gin-based Summer Bod, complete with cucumber, mint and tonic.

With a four-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, it's still early days for the new cocktail bar and eatery.

Nora B., who reviewed the new spot on June 21, wrote, "I came in for dinner on the very day they rebranded from Mahalo to The Beach House Social. I was excited to see the new menu, which boasts an impressive mix of West Coast-inspired food items."

Yelper Sarah E. added, "The food was very tasty, however, the portions were very small. The biggest complaint was about the drinks. We ordered a pitcher of mojito, which said it served four glasses. The pitcher was 90 percent ice."

Head on over to check it out: The Beach House Social is open from 11-1 a.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11-2 a.m. on Friday, 10.-3 a.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-midnight on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Alessi presents: 'In The Kitchen' with Caitlin Meade
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Hungry for pizza? These 4 new Chicago spots have you covered
IHOP offering 60 cent pancakes today
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News