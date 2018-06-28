FOOD & DRINK

Si-Pie Pizzeria opens new location in Lakeview

Photo: Lillian P./Yelp

By Hoodline
Si-Pie Pizzeria has opened the doors to its second shop, offering pizza, chicken wings, sandwiches and more. Situated at 3349 N. Sheffield Ave. in Lakeview, the pizzeria's original location is on North Broadway.

Expect signature pizza options like the Kabob with beef or lamb shawarma, green peppers and onions; the Buster with pepperoni, ham, sausage, capicola and peppers; and the BBQ Chicken with red onions and cilantro. Beef and meatball sandwiches, fried chicken and pasta dishes like spaghetti and ravioli round out this spot's menu.

Si-Pie Pizzeria has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp.

Ninos S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 23, wrote, "Was a fan of the Broadway location so decided to check out their Sheffield location and must say I was so impressed."

And Delmon G. wrote, "Love this place. Great slice selection, amazing flavors. It's a clean restaurant and well managed. Favorite slice is the gyros slice."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Si-Pie Pizzeria is open from 11 a.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday and 11-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Alessi presents: 'In The Kitchen' with Caitlin Meade
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Hungry for pizza? These 4 new Chicago spots have you covered
IHOP offering 60 cent pancakes today
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News