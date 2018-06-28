Here are today's cheapest rentals in Evanston

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
339 Howard St.
Listed at $875/month, this 350-square-foot studio located at 339 Howard St. is 13.4 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Evanston, which is currently estimated at around $1,010/month.
The building offers on-site laundry and a fitness center. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Cats are allowed with an additional fee.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
1327 Brummel St.
Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1327 Brummel St., listed at $995/month.
Building amenities include assigned parking, on-site laundry and storage space. In the bright unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a stove, wooden cabinetry and a kitchen pantry. Off street parking is available for an additional fee. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
(See the listing here.)
1303 Elmwood Ave.
Listed at $1,000/month, this studio is located at 1303 Elmwood Ave. in Chicago-Dempster.
Apartment amenities include a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, hardwood flooring and large windows. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Cats are allowed at this property; no dogs are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Here's the listing.)
930-36 Judson Ave.
To round things out, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 930-36 Judson Ave. in Main-Chicago. It's being listed for $1,130/month.
In the sunny unit, expect a decorative fireplace, central heating, hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building offers outdoor space, on-site laundry, on-site management, garage parking and secured entry. Both cats and dogs are permitted at this location.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Here's the full listing.)