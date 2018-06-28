COMMUNITY & EVENTS

3 fun charity events in Chicago this weekend

Photo: James Barker/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to make a difference this weekend?

From practicing yoga in support of wounded veterans to drinking beer in support of adoptable pups, there's plenty to do when it comes to furthering good causes in Chicago this weekend. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Hair of the Dog Brunch with BarkHappy





Kick off your weekend with Hair of the Dog Brunch with BarkHappy this Saturday morning at The Diag. There will be free "pupcakes," treats and ice cream for local dogs, a doggy treat balancing contest, free giveaways, raffle prizes and much more. Donations and a portion of the proceeds will go toward a local animal rescue.

When: Saturday, June 30, 10 a.m.-noon
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Free yoga session with wounded warriors





Join local wounded warriors and their families for a free yoga session in Millennium Park this Saturday morning.

The event aims to raise awareness of the mental health challenges the nation's service men and women face, and educate the community on the many ways veterans can heal in mind, body and spirit. Participating yogis are encouraged to stick around after the flow to mingle over lunch with their peers and organizations working to support local veterans. In conjunction with this event, donations to the Wounded Warrior Project can be submitted online here.

When: Saturday, June 30, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Doggie Day at Lagunitas





Calling all hop-obsessed dog lovers: This Sunday is Doggie Day at Lagunitas Brewing Company. While your canines are still not allowed indoors, there will be a pop-up doggie park in the parking lot full of music, tamales and, of course, Lagunitas beer. All proceeds from the gathering will be donated to One Tail At A Time.

When: Sunday, July 1, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlineChicago
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Special Olympics celebrates 50 years
Chicago area car dealerships raise money for USO at BBQ for the Troops events
Lincoln Square Roots Festival
Daily Herald: Homegrown Arts and Music Festival
8th annual Run To End Homelessness
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News