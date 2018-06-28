TRAVEL

Red Line service resumes after worker falls on tracks

CTA train map showing Red, Blue, Green, Brown, Pink, Orange lines.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
CTA Red Line service has resumed in both directions but is operating with residual delays after a CTA worker fell onto the tracks at the 95th Street Station.


Service between 63rd and 95th was temporarily suspended.

Sources report that the worker, a 42-year-old male, made contact with the third rail but is alive. They were transported to the hospital in critical condition.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
