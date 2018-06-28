Red Line service resumes after worker falls on tracks

Red Line service is operating with residual delays following an earlier injured employee at 95th; service is resuming. — cta (@cta) June 28, 2018

CTA Red Line service has resumed in both directions but is operating with residual delays after a CTA worker fell onto the tracks at the 95th Street Station.Service between 63rd and 95th was temporarily suspended.Sources report that the worker, a 42-year-old male, made contact with the third rail but is alive. They were transported to the hospital in critical condition.