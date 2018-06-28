Man stabbed, beaten at Uptown Starbucks

A man said he was stabbed outside a Starbucks in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood, but the suspects won't be facing charges.The 31-year-old man, who does not want to be identified, showed ABC7 photos of his injuries.He claims he was inside the Starbucks at Lawrence and Broadway when he got into an argument with a 60- and 64-year-old man. Once they all stepped outside -- police say those two men beat and stabbed him.Investigators say the district attorney's office did not file charges because the two men also had injuries.Last November, that same Starbucks was the scene of a shooting. A man was killed, and two others -- including a 12-year-old boy -- were injured.