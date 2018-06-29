HEALTH & FITNESS

Fit 2 Defend Academy opens new martial arts studio in Lake Bluff

Photo: Fit 2 Defend Academy/Yelp

By Hoodline
Fit 2 Defend Academy recently opened the doors to its new location in Lake Bluff. The martial arts studio, with another location in Highland Park, can now be found at 29870 Skokie Highway, Unit 101.

The studio offers programs for both adults and children, including kickboxing, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and self defense. Private and group classes are available. You can see the full list of services on the business' website.

The martial arts studio has one five-star review on Yelp.

Jorge M., who reviewed it on June 24, wrote, "I had been dropping in for about a year to their Monday open mats before I became a member. Always tough rolls and lots to learn, but more importantly you're always greeted with positivity and people who are interested in teaching and helping you progress."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the business to the neighborhood. Fit 2 Defend Academy is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
