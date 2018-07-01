TECHNOLOGY

Power restored for 3,500 ComEd customers

ComEd reports that 3,500 people were without power in Cook County on Saturday.

1,500 of those people were in Chicago's 14th and 15th wards.

By Sunday morning, ComEd was no longer reporting any outages.

In a statement, Alderman Raymond Lopez said, "ComEd has informed me of a power outage from Hoyne to St. Lawrence, 46th Street to Garfield Boulevard. Crews are working to restore service for the 2,044 customers impacted."

ComEd reported that there are 5,183 people without power system-wide.
