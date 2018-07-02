Man run over by CTA bus on Southwest Side, police say

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 60-year-old man was run over by a CTA bus Sunday night on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said.

The man was trying to catch the bus in the 6300-block of South Western Avenue around 11:10 p.m. when the incident occurred.

Police said he was knocking on the window, trying to get the driver's attention, as the northbound bus pulled away. He tripped and fell, and was run over by the back wheel of the bus.

The man was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized. Police did not know the extent of his injuries.

The Major Accident Investigation Unit was notified. The incident remains under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
CTAman injuredbusChicagoMarquette ParkChicago LawnWest Englewood
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News