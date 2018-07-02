FOOD & DRINK

The Pasta Bowl adds third location with new eatery in Lincoln Square

Photo: The Pasta Bowl/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Italian restaurant has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called The Pasta Bowl, the fresh addition is located at 4343 N. Lincoln Ave. in Lincoln Square.

Pasta Bowl's first location opened in 1996, and the new brick-and-mortar location is the restaurant group's third offering in Chicago.

Expect pasta, paninis, salads and appetizers. Menu options include lobster ravioli with tomato, spinach and white wine sauce; linguine pesto with Parmesan; and the sausage panini with provolone, peppers and marinara. This spot also caters. Check out the full menu here.

The Pasta Bowl has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Jessica E., who was among the first Yelpers to review the eatery on June 21, wrote, "The seafood pasta was perfect! They don't skimp on anything and all of it tasted amazing. I would highly recommend this place if you're looking for some good, traditional Italian meals."

Head on over to check it out: The Pasta Bowl is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday.
