DOG

Dog who portrayed 'Duke' in Bush's Baked Beans commercials dies

A dog actor named Sam who portrayed Duke in Bush's Baked Beans commercials passed away last week after a battle with cancer. (David Odom / Facebook)

APOPKA, Fla. --
A dog actor that portrayed beloved Bush's Baked Beans 'Duke' passed away last week after a battle with cancer.

In a post on Facebook, David Odom announced that the dog, named Sam, was put down by his owner Susan due to an aggressive cancer.


"He was a very special dog to all who ever knew or had the pleasure of meeting him. He is and will be missed," said Odom.

Sam was one of many dogs who portrayed Duke in their commercials and he has not been featured in recent ads.



"The relationship between Jay and his beloved dog Duke is the embodiment of the BUSH'S brand, and has been a part of our family story for more than 20 years," Bush's Beans said in a statement.

The company says it is "saddened by the news of his passing and are grateful to have had him depict Duke."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DOG
State trooper saves puppy from impaired driver in North Carolina
Pug mug: Police collar wandering dog to find owner
World's Ugliest Dog contest winner Zsa Zsa dies
Jet Blue flight crew helps dog having trouble breathing
Injured dog left to die, wrapped in sheet; SPCA investigating
More dog
PETS & ANIMALS
State trooper saves puppy from impaired driver in North Carolina
Pug mug: Police collar wandering dog to find owner
Jaguar escapes Audubon Zoo habitat in New Orleans; 8 animals dead
VIDEO: Florida deputy hilariously heckles slow 'pedestrian'
Perfect Pet
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News