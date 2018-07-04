FOOD & DRINK

Quell your cravings for modern American fare at 3 new Chicago eateries

Photo: Beach House Social/Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got contemporary American fare on the brain, you're in luck: we've found the freshest Chicago eateries to quell your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for a modern twist on all-American classics.

The Beach House Social


1501 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wicker Park
Photo: the beach house social/Yelp

The Beach House Social has opened its doors, calling itself "part surf club, part beach bar and totally laid back," per its website. Formerly Mahalo, this rebranded bar and restaurant comes courtesy of the team behind Hampton Social and aims to bring a West Coast vibe to Chicago.

Menu options include chicken potstickers, naked shrimp, jerk carnitas tacos, double-decker cheeseburgers and cheese quesadillas with choice of protein.

Pair your meal with a Corona, Red Stripe, Landshark or Pacifico, or opt for a signature cocktail like the bourbon-infused Mo' Better with guava puree, lemon and mint, or the gin-based Summer Bod, complete with cucumber, mint and tonic.

With a four-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp, The Beach House Social has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Andrea M., who reviewed it on June 26, wrote, "Parker Restaurant Group has done it again. Hampton Social and Beach House are the coolest restaurants in the city."

Jazmin V. added, "What an awesome new joint in Wicker Park! Loved the decor! Feels like I'm in a beach in California. Drinks were great."

The Beach House Social is open from 11-1 a.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11-2 a.m. on Friday, 10-3 a.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-midnight on Sunday.

FARE


205 W. Wacker Drive, The Loop
Photo: daniel y./Yelp

A new quick-service cafe with a focus on seasonal, local ingredients has debuted at the Wells Street Market. The new addition to the Loop, called Fare, is located at 205 W. Wacker Drive.

Per its website, this spot's goal is "to create food with purpose by serving flavor-forward dishes that are built with clean, delicious ingredients." The eatery comes courtesy of Chicago hospitality veterans Kasia Bednarz and Britni DeLeon.

On the menu, look for breakfast egg bowls, avocado toast and ancient grain porridge. Or customize a health bowl with a base of greens or grains, side options like miso sweet potatoes and roasted summer squash, as well as proteins like salmon, turkey meatballs or veggie patties. Wash down your meal with a blue smoothie with banana, blueberries, almond butter, dates and cinnamon.

Yelpers are excited about Fare, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of six reviews on the site.

Karen K., who reviewed it on June 29, wrote, "The food is super fresh and flavorful, so I can understand the price. I just wish I'd looked at the price before ordering!"

Sarah S. noted, "Fare is a fantastic new option in Wells Street Market for healthy and cheap meals. They have a variety of options like avocado toasts, bone broths and soups, but I'm all about their bowls."

FARE is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)

The Warbler


4535 N. Lincoln Ave., Ravenswood
Photo: richelle t./Yelp

The Warbler is a New American spot that opened up early this year. Headed by David Breo and chef Ken Carter, this new offering specializes in contemporary American-style fare.

Expect menu options like chicken wings and grilled sausage, leafy and fruity greens; savory flatbreads; pasta dishes like fusilli and classic mac and cheese; and entrees that include roasted chicken and plank salmon.

Thirsty? Signature cocktails, wine and draft beer are available. Try the vodka-infused Parakeet with celery juice, lemon and ginger beer, or A Robin, a tequila drink with mezcal, jalapeno cilantro, lime and pilsner beer. The full menu can be seen here.

The Warbler is off to a strong start with 4.5 stars out of 88 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Dori G. wrote, "Seriously this is the best new Chicago restaurant! Wesley was our amazing bartender and paired our meal perfectly. All the dishes were spaced out and we never felt rushed."

Meredith D. noted, "Finally tried The Warbler, and I'm so glad I did! I had been worried that the food would be a little too 'precious,' maybe because of the bird theme (all the mixed drinks are named for songbirds), but the cooking was solid (as were the drinks)."

The Warbler is open from 4:30-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 4:30-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 4:30-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Alessi presents: 'In The Kitchen' with Caitlin Meade
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Hungry for pizza? These 4 new Chicago spots have you covered
IHOP offering 60 cent pancakes today
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News