SOCIETY

3 fun visual and performing arts events around Chicago this week

Oak Park Festival Theatre in Austin Gardens. | Photo: Tim W./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: There's plenty to do when it comes to artistic events around Chicago this week. From an eccentric 1930s stage production to an acclaimed fine arts festival, here's what's coming up.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

'You Can't Take It With You' in Austin Gardens





Catch a staging of "You Can't Take It With You" in the open-air Oak Park Festival Theatre in Austin Gardens this weekend.

The 1930s comedy showcases the Sycamore family, "a merry melange of free-thinkers, eccentrics, odd-balls and lovable others." The drama begins when Alice's in-laws arrive for dinner to give their blessing to the marriage -- on the wrong night -- and meet Alice's peculiar extended family in all its glory. Will the two polar-opposite families find common ground? Find out at an 8 p.m. production each evening this weekend.

When: Thursday, July 5, 8-10 p.m.
Where: Austin Gardens, 167 Forest Ave., Oak Park
Admission: $32 general admission; free for children ages 12 and under; additional discounts available
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Frida Kahlo birthday celebration at Museica's Sip & Paint





Celebrate Frida Kahlo's birthday with Museica's Sip & Paint. The bring-your-own-booze party will feature a fajita dinner followed by a painting class as the 2002 film "Frida" is screened.

When: Friday, July 6, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Museica's Sip & Paint, 2052 N. Western Ave.
Admission: $40

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Millennium Art Festival in Downtown Chicago





Dive into fine art at the Millennium Art Festival. The acclaimed art and design show will feature the work of more than 110 juried artists. Expect to view a diverse array of original pieces -- from paintings and ceramics to photography and furniture -- and enjoy live performances, food and interactive art in the streets.

When: Friday, July 6, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: Downtown Chicago, Lake Street at Michigan Avenue
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineChicago
SOCIETY
CPD vs. CFD charity baseball game to be held Wednesday night
Man sets record for slicing most watermelons on his stomach
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Restaurant ridicules teen for paying bill with coins
Boys and Girls Clubs of America honor 'Youth of the Year'
More Society
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News