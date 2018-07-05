FOOD & DRINK

Rick's Diner now open on Northwest Side

Photo: Mike C./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new casual eatery has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Rick's Diner, the newcomer is located at 7544 W. Addison St. in Dunning on the Northwest Side.

This new offering serves up breakfast, lunch and dinner fare. Expect menu options such as omelets, pancakes and French toast for breakfast; burgers, hot dogs and sandwiches for lunch; and entrees like roast turkey, spaghetti and meatloaf for dinner. Check out the full menu here.

Rick's Diner has just two reviews on Yelp, which give it a 4.5-star rating thus far.

Mike C., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on June 29, wrote, "Small little diner on Addison that just opened up! Friendly owner and good service. Very reasonably priced food, great bargain. Local diner food which was good. I'll be back to try more stuff."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Rick's Diner is open from 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Alessi presents: 'In The Kitchen' with Caitlin Meade
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Hungry for pizza? These 4 new Chicago spots have you covered
IHOP offering 60 cent pancakes today
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News