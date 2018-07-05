HEALTH & FITNESS

Feel the burn at these 3 fitness events in Chicago this weekend

Photo: Danielle Cerullo/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Want to work on your fitness this weekend?

From yoga to Zumba to a combination of both, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities in Chicago this weekend. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

360 Sky Yoga: Endurance





Head up to the 94th floor observation deck in the 360 Chicago tower this Saturday morning for a special yoga session designed for endurance athletes. Instructor Julie VanEenenaam will guide runners, cyclists and other athletes through a flow combining elements of restorative and Vinyasa yoga.

When: Saturday, July 7, 9-10 a.m.
Where: 360 Chicago, 875 N. Michigan Ave., 94th floor observation deck
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Zumba Bash at Kimbark Plaza





Get your dance fitness on through Zumba Bash at Kimbark Plaza this Saturday morning. Hosted by instructor GiGi Tonye, the session will help community members move, groove and feel the burn -- admission-free.

When: Saturday, July 7, 9-10 a.m.
Where: Kimbark Plaza, 1236 E. 53rd St.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Dance, core conditioning and yoga with HiFi Personal Fitness





Dance, sweat, tone, breathe and more with HiFi Personal Fitness. The 75-minute Soul Booty class this Saturday afternoon combines a fast-paced work-out and power yoga with core calisthenics and meditation for a full mind and body work-out.

When: Saturday, July 7, 12 p.m.
Where: HiFi Personal Fitness, 820 N. Orleans St., #110
Admission: $20-$40

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthHoodlineChicago
HEALTH & FITNESS
Monster truck delights children's hospital patients
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Consumer Reports: Best dishwasher detergents
FDA recalls heart meds that may be tainted by carcinogen
ADHD study links teens' symptoms with digital media use
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News