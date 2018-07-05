ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Kirsten Corley, Chance the Rapper engaged

Chance the Rapper.

CHICAGO --
Chance the Rapper put a ring on it!

The Chatham native proposed to his longtime girlfriend at a 4th of July barbecue on the South Side.

Chance and his new fiancee, Kirsten Corley, were surrounded by family and friends when he popped the question.

In a tweet Wednesday, the rapper announced that "she said yes."



A video posted on social media shows Chance getting down on one knee in a backyard and asking Corley, "Will you make me a man and be my wife?"

The couple has a 2-year-old daughter who ran up to her parents during the happy moment.


Last month, Chance, whose birth name is Chancelor Bennett, wrote a touching message to his now-fiance on Instagram in honor of her birthday.
"From the beginning beginning to the end end," he wrote. "You are my oldest and best friend. You are responsible for everyone of the most wonderful things in my life. I'm forever grateful that God made me find you, and even more grateful that you made me find God. Forever and ever babe."



Corley and Chance, 25, started dating in 2013 but separated in 2016 when Corley attempted to get full custody of their daughter and requested child support.

When the agreement was reached in March of 2017, Enrico Mirabelli, Corley's attorney, praised both parents, saying they came to an agreement that "put their child first."

"That's the way it should be done," Mirabelli said. "And when you settle between yourselves, you leave nothing to chance."

The split didn't last long, with the couple reconciling later that year.

ABC News and The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentchance the rapperchild supportcelebrity engagementsChicagoChatham
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Which state is the most fun?
Bonnie Hunt plays 'Gimmie a Hand'
'The Color Purple: The Musical' star Nikisha Williams performs
Stacy Keach returns as Ernest Hemingway in 'Pamplona'
The dog days of summer
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News