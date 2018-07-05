REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Evanston, explored

800 Custer Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Evanston are hovering around $1,700. But how does the low-end pricing on an Evanston rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

327 Howard St.




Listed at $875/month, this studio, located at 327 Howard St. is 20.1 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Evanston, which is currently estimated at around $1,095/month.

The building features on-site laundry and a security system. In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. High speed internet is also included in the price of rent. Cats are considered on a case-by-case basis.

Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)

914 Sherman Ave.




This studio apartment, situated at 914 Sherman Ave. in Main-Chicago, is listed for $895/month for its 350 square feet of space.

Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. In the unit, anticipate a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, wooden cabinetry, high ceilings, large windows and a ceiling fan. Feline companions are permitted with a pet deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

825 Main St.




Then there's this 340-square-foot residence at 825 Main St. in Main-Chicago, listed at $950/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry and high ceilings. Cats are permitted here.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the listing here.)

1327 Brummel St., #2R



Listed at $995/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1327 Brummel St., #2R in Howard Street.

Building amenities include assigned parking, storage space, on-site maintenance and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, a kitchen pantry, generous closet space and wooden cabinetry. Heat, water and trash are also included in the price of rent. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

(Here's the listing.)

800 Custer Ave.




And here's a studio at 800 Custer Ave. in Main-Chicago, which, with 600 square feet, is going for $1,000/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, storage lockers, bike storage, a business center and assigned parking. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, a breakfast bar and granite countertops. Heat, water and gas are also included in the price of rent. Canines are not allowed here.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the listing here.)
